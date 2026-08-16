Sivakumar's 'Vishwanath and Sons' earns 22.25cr Saturday occupancy at 59%
Entertainment
Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons had a strong second day, earning ₹22.25 crore in India on Saturday, up from ₹15.35 crore on Friday.
Since its August 14 release, the film's audience turnout has grown too, with occupancy rising from 42.2% to 59%.
'Jana Nayagan' outperforms 'Vishwanath and Sons'
After two days, Vishwanath and Sons has collected ₹37.60 crore net in India and grossed ₹43.47 crore domestically. It's also doing well overseas, adding up to a worldwide total of ₹76.47 crore so far.
But Vijay's Jana Nayagan is still ahead by a big margin: it pulled in ₹63.85 crore net in India and an impressive global total of ₹118.50 crore over the same period, with its Tamil version alone leading Saturday's collections across 6,306 shows.