Sixpence None the Richer cancels 2026 tour after Cary's death Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

Sixpence None the Richer has called off its 2026 tour after longtime bassist Justin Cary passed away from a stroke at age 50.

Cary had been with the band since 1997, and his sudden loss was announced on Instagram, where the group described him as its "bandmate, brother-in-arms, and friend for 30 years."