Sixpence None the Richer cancels 2026 tour after Cary's death
Entertainment
Sixpence None the Richer has called off its 2026 tour after longtime bassist Justin Cary passed away from a stroke at age 50.
Cary had been with the band since 1997, and his sudden loss was announced on Instagram, where the group described him as its "bandmate, brother-in-arms, and friend for 30 years."
Band shares memories GoFundMe set up
The band shared heartfelt photos and memories of Cary, saying it needed time to grieve and process this loss.
Lead singer Leigh Nash also asked fans to keep Cary's wife, Linda, in their thoughts, while a GoFundMe has been set up to support her during this difficult time.