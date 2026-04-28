Bhansali to work with Dhanush on mythological jungle drama: Report
What's the story
In a major Bollywood-South Indian cinema collaboration, acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly joining hands with Tamil superstar Dhanush for an ambitious mythological jungle drama. The project will be produced by Bhansali under his banner, Bhansali Productions, while Tamil director P.S. Mithran will make his Hindi cinema debut with this venture, reported Variety India.
Project evolution
Here's how Bhansali, Mithran's collaboration materialized
Mithran was earlier associated with Rowdy Rathore 2 for Bhansali Productions. However, when that project didn't work out, they started exploring different story ideas, leading to the genesis of this mythological jungle drama. After several rewrites and refinements, the script was finalized a few months ago, and Dhanush was brought on board as the lead actor.
Casting details
Ram Charan was the initial choice for the lead role
Telugu actor Ram Charan was reportedly the first choice for this film, but discussions didn't go through. This opened up the opportunity for Dhanush to step into the lead role. The yet-untitled film will be Dhanush's most ambitious Bollywood project so far, following his successful collaborations with Aanand L Rai on Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re, and Tere Ishk Mein.
Actor's commitments
Dhanush has several projects lined up in South India
Before diving into the Bhansali production, Dhanush has a packed schedule with several projects in South India. He is currently filming Rajkumar Periyasamy's D55 and will soon start shooting for Mari Selvaraj's next. This will be followed by Lubber Pandhu director Pachaimuthu Thamizharasan's next project and Vada Chennai 2. Meanwhile, his next theatrical release is Vignesh Raja's period action thriller, Kara, which hits theaters on Thursday.
Production house growth
Bhansali Productions's recent partnership with Saregama India
Since its partnership with Saregama India, which bought a 28% stake in Bhansali Productions for ₹325 crore, the company has been diversifying its portfolio with several ambitious projects. It was recently announced that the production house will be backing the long-awaited Madhubala biopic with Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun in the lead role. They have also announced a historical drama, Jai Somnath, set during Mahmud of Ghazni's attack on Gujarat's Somnath Temple in 1025-1026 CE.
Current venture
Meanwhile, here's update on 'Love & War'
Meanwhile, Bhansali is currently busy with his next period romance drama, Love & War. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. Most of the shooting has been completed, and the next schedule will reportedly begin in early May. They are expected to shoot a grand song sequence over a 15-20 day-long schedule. The film is slated for release on Republic Day weekend in 2027.