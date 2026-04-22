Madhubala's biopic will be direct-to-OTT release; Sara Arjun to lead

After several years of stalled attempts, the much-anticipated biopic on legendary Bollywood actor Madhubala is finally happening. Variety India has reported that actor Sara Arjun will play the titular role in her first major Hindi film. The project will be a direct-to-digital release and is set to go on floors in July 2026.

Production details Jasmeet K Reen will direct the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be producing the biopic, while Jasmeet K Reen, who made her directorial debut with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's Darlings, will helm the project. The film was reportedly delayed due to budgetary constraints but gained momentum after Bhansali joined as producer.

Role preparation Arjun will undergo a major transformation for the role Arjun, who debuted in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, will undergo a major "physical and stylistic transformation" to play Madhubala. She will be preparing for the role by embodying the actor's "beauty, grace, and screen presence." Meanwhile, casting for the two male leads who will portray Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar is still ongoing.

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