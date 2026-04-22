Madhubala's biopic will be direct-to-OTT release; Sara Arjun to lead
What's the story
After several years of stalled attempts, the much-anticipated biopic on legendary Bollywood actor Madhubala is finally happening. Variety India has reported that actor Sara Arjun will play the titular role in her first major Hindi film. The project will be a direct-to-digital release and is set to go on floors in July 2026.
Production details
Jasmeet K Reen will direct the film
Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be producing the biopic, while Jasmeet K Reen, who made her directorial debut with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's Darlings, will helm the project. The film was reportedly delayed due to budgetary constraints but gained momentum after Bhansali joined as producer.
Role preparation
Arjun will undergo a major transformation for the role
Arjun, who debuted in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, will undergo a major "physical and stylistic transformation" to play Madhubala. She will be preparing for the role by embodying the actor's "beauty, grace, and screen presence." Meanwhile, casting for the two male leads who will portray Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar is still ongoing.
Film focus
More about the film and its plot
The untitled film will reportedly delve into the extraordinary life and legacy of Madhubala, exploring her iconic career and personal struggles. It will also touch upon her tumultuous relationships with Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar, as well as her tragic death at 36. The makers were initially looking at Kiara Advani for the lead role but she was later replaced by Arjun.