Bhansali imposes strict security measures on 'Love & War' set

The source stated, "Not just NDAs, the team of SLB's Love & War is taking extra measures to prevent any leaks." "Phones are not allowed on set, and every member has to submit their devices before entering." "This is definitely taking the curiosity to see the set a notch higher."

Cast reunion

'Love & War': A unique collaboration of stars

The film marks the first time Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal are sharing screen space in a single film. This unique combination has significantly boosted the film's visibility even during its production stage. The project is also a reunion between Bhansali and Kapoor, who made his acting debut with Saawariya under Bhansali's direction in 2007. Bhatt led Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kapoor and Bhatt will also be seen together after their 2022 release, Brahmastra.