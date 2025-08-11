Next Article
SLB's 'Love & War' to shoot in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is bringing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal together for "Love & War," and the film's next stop is Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.
Known for its British-era army base vibe, Mhow will host the crew for 15 days as they shoot key scenes with Kapoor and Kaushal.
Film's Italy schedule
Mhow isn't just a pretty backdrop—it's also Dr. BR Ambedkar's birthplace and has deep military history.
Once filming wraps up here, the team heads to Italy in October. Even with some delays, they're aiming to finish by late 2025.
Expect a story about love, friendship, and sacrifice set against an epic (but fictional) war.