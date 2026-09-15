Smart ties all time Emmy record with 8th 'Hacks' win
Entertainment
Jean Smart just set a new record at the 2026 Emmys, picking up her eighth award for playing Deborah Vance in HBO Max's Hacks.
She's now the first comedy lead actor to win an Emmy for every season of a show, tying her with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman for the all-time record.
Smart's 'Hacks' sweep began in 2021
Smart started her Emmy streak years ago with guest roles on Fraiser and The District, plus a supporting actress win for Samatha Who?
Since 2021, she's been sweeping awards as Deborah in Hacks, outshining big names like Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary).
If you haven't watched it yet: Hacks follows Deborah as she tries to reboot her career after her talk show days: think legacy meets comeback vibes.