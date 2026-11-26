Smith's VFX made 'Lava bible' for Sauron 'Rings of Power'
The latest season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features an intense ring-forging scene with Sauron (Charlie Vickers) at Mount Doom.
To make the lava look real, visual effects supervisor Jason Smith and his team put together a detailed "Lava Bible" (basically a guide on how lava should move and behave) to help bring this fiery moment to life.
Smith studied eruptions aiding Vickers's authenticity
Smith's team studied actual volcanic eruptions so every bit of molten rock looked believable, and the guide helped Vickers get a glimpse of the visual effects between takes, making his performance feel more authentic.