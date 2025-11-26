Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding on hold after family health scares
Cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal had to postpone their November 23 wedding at the last minute due to serious health emergencies in both families.
Just hours before the ceremony, Mandhana's father was rushed to the hospital with heart-attack-like symptoms, while Palash also needed medical attention for his own health issues.
Both families made it clear that postponing was about putting health first, not because of any personal drama—despite what some rumors online suggested.
How their story began
Mandhana and Muchhal started dating back in 2019 after being introduced by mutual friends, and went public with their relationship last year.
While an old photo of Palash's past proposal to someone else resurfaced after the postponement, the couple had already confirmed their engagement in a fun video with Mandhana's teammates (which has since been deleted).
For now, all eyes are on recovery and family.