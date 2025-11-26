Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding on hold after family health scares Entertainment Nov 26, 2025

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal had to postpone their November 23 wedding at the last minute due to serious health emergencies in both families.

Just hours before the ceremony, Mandhana's father was rushed to the hospital with heart-attack-like symptoms, while Palash also needed medical attention for his own health issues.

Both families made it clear that postponing was about putting health first, not because of any personal drama—despite what some rumors online suggested.