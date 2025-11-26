Next Article
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' drops on Netflix soon
Entertainment
The Dulhania franchise is back—Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari lands on Netflix November 27.
After its festive run in theaters this October, the film is ready for a bigger audience online.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, it picks up the spirit of Badrinath Ki Dulhania with a fresh story.
Cast highlights and what to expect
Alongside Dhawan and Kapoor, you'll spot Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul in key roles.
Director Khaitan teams up with Dhawan for the third time after their earlier Dulhania hits.
With its digital release, fans old and new can catch all the drama and fun from home.