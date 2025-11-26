'Daldal': Bhumi Pednekar unveils crime thriller series at IFFI 2025 

The first look of Daldal , a psychological crime thriller series starring Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira, was unveiled at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) . The show, based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar, explores Mumbai 's dark underbelly through the eyes of its protagonist. The story follows Ferreira as she hunts down a brutal killer while grappling with her own demons.

Character insights Pednekar's character in 'Daldal' showcases quiet strength During the IFFI event, Pednekar spoke about her character's quiet strength. She said, "From the women in my home, I learned that power doesn't need to be loud. It can be quiet, resilient and rooted in constantly questioning the world around you." "She doesn't say much but she does a lot. If actions speak louder than words, I don't think there's a character who embodies that more than Rita Ferreira."

Role challenges Pednekar found 'Daldal' role challenging and rewarding Pednekar also revealed that the role was one of the most challenging of her career. "For the first time, I didn't have dialogues or even expressive eyes to rely on. I had to communicate through the smallest physical cues: how her neck tightens with guilt or how her body responds to anger." "It took months to come out of it but it was also deeply satisfying because I was pushed by a team that believed in complexity, in darkness."

Narrative exploration 'Daldal' aims to redefine women and power in storytelling The session at IFFI featured a discussion titled "Beyond the Stereotype: Redefining Women and Power in Modern Storytelling." It included Pednekar, creator Suresh Triveni, the writing team, and Nikhil Madhok, director & head of originals at Prime Video India. Triveni emphasized that stories should connect universally without being boxed as female-led or male-led narratives. He cited Abundantia's previous projects like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa as examples of their commitment to nuanced storytelling.