SNL airs playful skit inspired by Dylan Vatican meeting
Saturday Night Live aired a playful skit inspired by Bob Dylan's recent meeting with Pope Leo XIV.
The sketch leaned into Dylan's mysterious vibe and gave the real-life encounter a lighthearted twist, making it a fun watch for fans of both music and comedy.
Dylan met Pope Leo XIV
Dylan met Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on November 4 during his European tour.
Their brief chat included some friendly banter, with the Pope gifting Dylan a rosary and Dylan handing over his autobiography.
Earlier this year, the Pope even quoted one of Dylan's classic protest songs in a Vatican publication, showing there's genuine respect between them.
Dylan plays German dates before London
After his Vatican stop, Dylan is keeping busy with shows in Germany (Freiburg on November 17, Stuttgart on November 20, and Frankfurt on November 22) before his tour in London this December.