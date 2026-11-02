'SNL' honors late Stewart with 1994 clip and photo
Entertainment
Saturday Night Live paid tribute to legendary actor Patrick Stewart, who passed away on Wednesday at age 86.
They aired a nostalgic clip from his 1994 episode, where he introduced Salt-N-Pepa, and shared a throwback photo, highlighting just how memorable his SNL appearance was.
Marvel honors Stewart for 'X-Men' role
Stewart died at home in Los Angeles after a brief battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, surrounded by family.
Marvel Studios honored him for playing Professor X in the X-Men films for over 25 years.
Hugh Jackman and Famke Janssen were also among the many who paid tribute.