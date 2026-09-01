SNL UK mocks Sheeran after loop tour dropped Macklemore
SNL UK took aim at the ongoing buzz around Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour, which recently dropped rapper Macklemore after he made anti-Israel comments on stage.
Comedian Ania Magliano joked that this was the "biggest crisis for Sheeran fans since their head injury," poking fun at just how seriously some fans are taking the situation.
Kraft mocked for banning Macklemore
The show also called out Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft for banning Macklemore over his "Free Palestine" chants, cheekily dubbing him a "wealthy corpse-maxxer."
Comedian Paddy Young didn't hold back either, referencing Kraft's past scandals and wrapping up with a funny photo of Sheeran to highlight how celebrities get caught in the middle of real-world debates.
SNL UK's take is a reminder of how comedy often reflects what's trending in pop culture.