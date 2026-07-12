Sohail Khan took responsibility for his marriage's breakdown

'Alliance': Sohail Khan opens up on divorce from Seema Sajdeh

By Isha Sharma 03:43 pm Jul 12, 202603:43 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan recently opened up about his divorce from Seema Sajdeh. The former couple, who were married for 24 years before separating in 2022, reunited on the reality show Alliance. During the episode, Khan took responsibility for their marriage's breakdown and attributed it to his work-related stress at that time. "At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn't going well), so I wasn't in the right frame of mind," he said.