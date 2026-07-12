'Alliance': Sohail Khan opens up on divorce from Seema Sajdeh
What's the story
Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan recently opened up about his divorce from Seema Sajdeh. The former couple, who were married for 24 years before separating in 2022, reunited on the reality show Alliance. During the episode, Khan took responsibility for their marriage's breakdown and attributed it to his work-related stress at that time. "At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn't going well), so I wasn't in the right frame of mind," he said.
Mutual respect
Khan's respectful words for his ex-wife
Khan also expressed his deep respect for Sajdeh, saying, "She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema." "Because of my behavior, I lost someone I truly loved." "Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another," he said.
Family dynamics
Their sons' views on parents' reunion
Sajdeh later revealed that their younger son, Yohan, is supporting her on the show. Their elder son, Nirvaan, wants Khan to win the competition. In a conversation with Zaid Darbar later, Khan shared that both their sons live with him and that Sajdeh visits his house thrice a week to spend time with them. He also revealed that she still has a key to his house.
Relationship timeline
More about the former couple
Khan and Sajdeh eloped before getting married in 1998. They had an Arya Samaj wedding, followed by a nikkah ceremony. The couple has two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. Despite their divorce, they have remained on cordial terms and continue to co-parent their children. Sajdeh is also often spotted at events hosted by the Khan family.