'Alliance': Sohail Khan discusses bond with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh

Speaking to fellow contestant Zaid Darbar, Khan said, "Honestly speaking, main Seema ke itne kareeb kabhi aaya hi nahi hoon itne saalon mein, jo iss ghar ne mujhe Seema ke kareeb laaya hai."

"Hum batcheet kar rahe hain. Bahar humari ek dusri zindagi thi."

"The children are living with me, and they go and meet Seema."

"I wasn't really in touch with her before. But after coming into this house, we've at least become civil with each other."