'Alliance': Sohail Khan discusses bond with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sohail Khan has expressed his desire to spend more time with his ex-wife and reality show star Seema Sajdeh. The couple, who entered the Prime Video show Alliance as wildcards, have been getting closer during their stay in the house. In a recent episode, Khan revealed that he hasn't been this close to Sajdeh in years.
Reunion details
'I wasn't really in touch with her before'
Speaking to fellow contestant Zaid Darbar, Khan said, "Honestly speaking, main Seema ke itne kareeb kabhi aaya hi nahi hoon itne saalon mein, jo iss ghar ne mujhe Seema ke kareeb laaya hai."
"Hum batcheet kar rahe hain. Bahar humari ek dusri zindagi thi."
"The children are living with me, and they go and meet Seema."
"I wasn't really in touch with her before. But after coming into this house, we've at least become civil with each other."
Show impact
'I care about her, she cares about me'
Khan added, "I care about her, she cares about me, and that's really lovely."
"I don't know yeh experience kab vapas aayega."
He thanked the Alliance house for bringing them closer and admitted that he was initially worried about sharing a space with Sajdeh.
"Main uske saath aur waqt guzarna chahta hoon (I want to spend more time with her). I want to protect her like a loved one."
Love story
How Khan and Sajdeh's love story began
Khan also reminisced about how he met Sajdeh at a Delhi wedding.
They lost touch after her family disapproved of their relationship but reconnected when Sajdeh expressed feeling suffocated in her engagement.
Khan revealed that Sajdeh's father had asked if he was ready to marry her as per Hindu customs.
After discussing it with his father, they got married within a week.
They got divorced in 2022 and have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.