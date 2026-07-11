'Alliance,' 'Lock Upp 2': Find out contestants' shocking fees

Earnings breakdown

Ravi Kishan, Nikhil Chinapa's fees for 'The Alliance India'

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan, known for films like Laapataa Ladies and Maa Behen, was reportedly earning ₹20L per week on The Alliance India before he left the show to focus on his political work in Gorakhpur. Veteran reality show host Nikhil Chinapa is taking home nearly ₹30L per week for The Alliance India. He charges around ₹10L for a single episode of MTV Roadies.