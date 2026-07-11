'Alliance,' 'Lock Upp 2': Find out contestants' shocking fees
What's the story
The ongoing reality shows The Alliance India and Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa feature several high-profile contestants. According to Variety India, actor Kushal Tandon is the highest-paid participant on The Alliance India, taking home a whopping ₹1.5cr for the entire season. Meanwhile, in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is making his reality show debut with a reported fee of ₹25L per week.
High-profile participants
Sohail Khan, Daisy Shah, Niti Taylor's reported earnings
Actor Sohail Khan, who joined The Alliance India a week after its premiere, is reportedly earning ₹40L per week. Actor Daisy Shah, known for Jai Ho and Hate Story 3, is expected to bag ₹80L-₹1cr for the entire season. Niti Taylor, another participant on the show, is reportedly taking home around ₹10L per week.
Earnings breakdown
Ravi Kishan, Nikhil Chinapa's fees for 'The Alliance India'
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan, known for films like Laapataa Ladies and Maa Behen, was reportedly earning ₹20L per week on The Alliance India before he left the show to focus on his political work in Gorakhpur. Veteran reality show host Nikhil Chinapa is taking home nearly ₹30L per week for The Alliance India. He charges around ₹10L for a single episode of MTV Roadies.
Lock Upp earnings
Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda's reported earnings on 'Lock Upp'
On the other hand, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has also bagged some popular participants. Actor Ram Kapoor, a veteran of television, is reportedly earning ₹15-20L per week for his second reality show stint after Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. Harshad Chopda, known for shows like Kis Des Main Hai Mera Dil and Bepannaah, is reportedly earning between ₹12L and ₹15L per week for his first reality show.
More Lock Upp earnings
Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde's fees for 'Lock Upp'
Shivangi Joshi, one of the most popular Indian TV actors, is reportedly earning between ₹10L and ₹12L per week for her stint on Lock Upp. The show has also roped in Shilpa Shinde, who earlier won Bigg Boss 11. She is reportedly charging around ₹15L per week.