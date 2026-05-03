Somerhalder, 'The Vampire Diaries's star, leaves acting for family life
Entertainment
Ian Somerhalder, best known as Damon from The Vampire Diaries, has decided to step away from acting.
He told People that these days, he's all about family life and farming with his wife Nikki Reed, trading scripts for a quieter, more grounded lifestyle.
Somerhalder executive produced 'Kiss the Ground'
Somerhalder's move comes after a tough financial setback caused by business fraud that left him in debt. Instead of returning to acting, he shifted gears, executive producing the Netflix documentary Kiss the Ground and focusing on environmental projects.
Nikki Reed is also busy running two businesses, so both have put acting behind them for now to focus on meaningful work together.