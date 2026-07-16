Sonakshi Sinha backs Sonam Wangchuk's 18-day hunger strike in Delhi
Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha is standing with innovator Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an 18-day hunger strike in Delhi as part of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement.
She praised his efforts for "the future of children who lost their lives" and urged the government to talk with him, saying his health is at risk after so many days without food.
Celebrities back Wangchuk as fast continues
Sonakshi is not alone: Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Abhay Deol, and Omi Vaidya have also spoken up for Wangchuk.
Despite muscle loss and severe pain, Wangchuk refuses to end his fast, asking people to question why the government will not engage in dialogue.