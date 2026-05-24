Why Sonam-Anand's London flats have reportedly sparked neighborhood dispute

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja , have reportedly bought five flats in a building close to their sprawling mansion in Notting Hill, London . The couple purchased the properties for around £4 million (₹51.4 crore) to use as "servants' quarters," according to Daily Mail. However, this decision has sparked concern among the building residents. They reportedly feel it could lead to "undue influence over the [block's] management board to approve their renovation designs."

Objections raised Spokesperson allegedly threatened to open flats for 'social housing' Building residents have alleged that the flats were bought by a company linked to Kapoor and Ahuja. They have also accused the company's spokesperson of threatening to open up these flats for "social housing" if they continued to raise objections. One resident told Daily Mail, "We're being made to feel afraid of speaking out just because they're powerful." "We've formed a sense of community here, and that's changing because some billionaires want to make our home another playground."

Residents' concerns 'They have already made threats...' The resident continued, "That will change even more if they let people in from what they call 'social housing.' The whole thing stinks." Another resident shared, "We are afraid of speaking out...they have already made threats after some of us spoke to the press. Their plans were approved by the council two weeks ago, so now we are dreading the noise." "They now have four voting shares in our building, and there's only 23 flats."

Advertisement

Fear Neighbor reportedly irked with 'billionaire entitlement' They elaborated on their concerns, "This is the changing face of London." "Living next to a billionaire, there is this...sense of entitlement. You get the sense they feel they can do whatever they want. And we always had rules about how people can renovate a building and how you are meant to interact with the managing agent." "But when people come with this kind of money, they are just not doing what used to be done anymore."

Advertisement