Sonam Kapoor quietly supports backlash against Guru Randhawa video
What's the story
Singer Guru Randhawa has come under fire for his latest music video, Azul. The video features adult women dressed as schoolgirls, which has been widely criticized for its problematic portrayal and disturbing theme. The lyrics of the song, which compare schoolgirls to tequila, and the storyline involving an adult photographer's infatuation with a schoolgirl have particularly angered audiences.
Social media reaction
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's support for criticism
The backlash online has been relentless, with many netizens slamming both the concept and the messaging of the video. A leading publication called out the video on social media for promoting regressive and dangerous fantasies. Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, known for her outspoken views on social issues, seemed to support this criticism by liking their post.
Public sentiment
Social media users' reactions to the video
Several social media users have expressed their outrage at the video. One user wrote, "It is so disgusting that in today's day and age, firstly these are the lyrics and then the schoolgirl fantasy is what the artist has gone for." Another user said they were horrified watching the video song and questioned how such an unacceptable thing was being normalized. Meanwhile, Randhawa has turned off the comments on his Instagram.
Legal issues
Randhawa also in legal trouble over another song
Apart from the Azul controversy, Randhawa is also facing legal trouble over a line in his song Sirra. A Samrala court has summoned him over the lyric "Jamia nu gudti ch mildi afeem hai (Newborns are given opium in their cradle)." The lyric was deemed offensive by complainant Rajdeep Singh Mann, who filed the case through advocate Gurvir Singh Dhillon.