Sonam Kapoor quietly supports backlash against Guru Randhawa video

Singer Guru Randhawa has come under fire for his latest music video, Azul. The video features adult women dressed as schoolgirls , which has been widely criticized for its problematic portrayal and disturbing theme. The lyrics of the song, which compare schoolgirls to tequila, and the storyline involving an adult photographer's infatuation with a schoolgirl have particularly angered audiences.

Social media reaction Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's support for criticism The backlash online has been relentless, with many netizens slamming both the concept and the messaging of the video. A leading publication called out the video on social media for promoting regressive and dangerous fantasies. Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, known for her outspoken views on social issues, seemed to support this criticism by liking their post.

Public sentiment Social media users' reactions to the video Several social media users have expressed their outrage at the video. One user wrote, "It is so disgusting that in today's day and age, firstly these are the lyrics and then the schoolgirl fantasy is what the artist has gone for." Another user said they were horrified watching the video song and questioned how such an unacceptable thing was being normalized. Meanwhile, Randhawa has turned off the comments on his Instagram.