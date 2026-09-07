'Mirzapur' song controversy gets murkier: Label responds amid misuse allegations
What's the story
The music label behind the song Shoorveer, used in Mirzapur: The Movie, has responded to allegations made by Rajasthani rapper and singer Rapperiya Balam. Balam had claimed that Mirzapur makers Excel Entertainment had used his song without permission for a scene glorifying gangsters. In response, Trouper Records clarified it had "officially licensed" the track for use in the film.
Statement
Trouper Records credited Balam as the singer and composer
Trouper Records issued a statement saying, "Trouper Records is pleased to share that Shoorveer was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment for in-film use in Mirzapur: The Film."
The label also credited Balam as the singer and composer of Shoorveer.
This statement came after Balam expressed his disappointment over the unauthorized use of his song in a video on Instagram.
Artist's reaction
Here's what Balam said in his video
In his Instagram video, Balam said he was "heartbroken" and questioned who gave the Mirzapur team permission to use his song.
He added, "This song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap ji. We are using this song to glorify the villains in the movie. Is this right?"
With Trouper Records confirming it had licensed Shoorveer to Excel Entertainment for Mirzapur: The Film, the illegal usage angle of the controversy seems to have been resolved.
Box office success
'Mirzapur: The Movie' continues to do well at box office
However, Balam's objection to the song being used to glorify gangsters is yet to be addressed.
Meanwhile, the film continues to do well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie crossed ₹50cr in India within two days of its release. Its worldwide collection stands at ₹132.35 crore.
The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, and Ravi Kishan, and is based on the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur (2018-).