Sonu Nigam backs 'Border 2' song remake after Javed Akhtar calls it "creative bankruptcy"

Why all the debate?

Javed Akhtar feels filmmakers should create new songs instead of rehashing old hits, calling recreations a sign of "a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy."

But producer Bhushan Kumar disagrees—he says you can't have a Border sequel without three things: the title itself, Sunny Deol, and Sandese Aate Hain.

For this version, Manoj Muntashir has reimagined the song to tell fresh stories from the 1971 war.