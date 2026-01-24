Sonu Nigam backs 'Border 2' song remake after Javed Akhtar calls it "creative bankruptcy"
Sonu Nigam is standing by the decision to remake the iconic "Sandese Aate Hain" for Border 2, even as lyricist Javed Akhtar slammed the move and refused to write for the sequel.
Nigam said, "If Border is a soldier, Sandese Aate Hain is his uniform. We can't imagine Border without the song."
Why all the debate?
Javed Akhtar feels filmmakers should create new songs instead of rehashing old hits, calling recreations a sign of "a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy."
But producer Bhushan Kumar disagrees—he says you can't have a Border sequel without three things: the title itself, Sunny Deol, and Sandese Aate Hain.
For this version, Manoj Muntashir has reimagined the song to tell fresh stories from the 1971 war.
What's new in 'Border 2' music?
The recreated track is now called "Ghar Kab Aaoge" and features big names like Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, although reports differ on whether Vishal Mishra or Vishal Singh is credited.
Plus, another song brings Roop Kumar Rathod and Vishal Mishra together again.
The movie drops on January 23, 2026.