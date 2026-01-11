Sonu Sood donates ₹11L to Varahi Gaushala, cheers on cow care Entertainment Jan 11, 2026

Actor Sonu Sood just dropped by Varahi Gaushala in Patan, Gujarat, and was genuinely impressed by how the place grew from a handful of cows to caring for about 7,000 today.

He pitched in with a ₹11 lakh donation for their upkeep, saying it's "a matter of great pride, not only for us but for every person in every village."