Sonu Sood donates ₹11L to Varahi Gaushala, cheers on cow care
Actor Sonu Sood just dropped by Varahi Gaushala in Patan, Gujarat, and was genuinely impressed by how the place grew from a handful of cows to caring for about 7,000 today.
He pitched in with a ₹11 lakh donation for their upkeep, saying it's "a matter of great pride, not only for us but for every person in every village."
What went down at the gaushala?
Sood spent time feeding cows, chatting with locals and officials, and applauding the team's dedication to animal welfare.
He even suggested that more places across India should follow Varahi Gaushala's example when it comes to protecting cows.
Sood's bigger picture: giving back
This visit fits right in with Sood's ongoing charity work through his foundation—which focuses on helping those who need it most.
Just recently, his efforts were recognized with a Humanitarian Award at the Miss World Festival in Telangana.