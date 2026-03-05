Sonu Sood offers free accommodation to Dubai-evacuation-stranded people
Sonu Sood is offering free accommodation to anyone stuck in Dubai because of the Iran-Israel conflict.
He posted on Instagram, "Hi everyone, anyone who's stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. You will get free of cost accommodation," and encouraged people of any nationality to message him for help.
Why are people stranded in Dubai?
The Iran-Israel war has led to major travel chaos. After reported missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, UAE airspace was closed and flights from Dubai were canceled.
Iranian missiles even hit parts of the UAE, damaging airport terminals and landmarks like the Burj Al Arab—leaving many travelers stranded.
Many celebrities were caught up in the mess
People were trying to leave Dubai amid the disruption. Celebs like Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Deepika Das, and PV Sindhu were among those caught up in the mess.
Sonu Sood's humanitarian efforts
This isn't new for Sonu Sood—during the COVID-19 lockdowns he got accolades for helping migrants and turned his hotel into housing for healthcare workers.
His latest gesture just adds to his track record of stepping up when people need it most.