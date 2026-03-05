Sonu Sood offers free accommodation to Dubai-evacuation-stranded people Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

Sonu Sood is offering free accommodation to anyone stuck in Dubai because of the Iran-Israel conflict.

He posted on Instagram, "Hi everyone, anyone who's stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. You will get free of cost accommodation," and encouraged people of any nationality to message him for help.