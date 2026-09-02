Sonu Sood reaches flood-hit Nepal, says, 'situation not good'
What's the story
Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has arrived in Kathmandu with his team from the Sood Charity Foundation. The team is providing critical assistance to communities affected by recent floods in Nepal. Speaking to HT City, Sood said, "Yes I am here, at a place called Nuwakot; it's among the most affected areas." "Meeting those families, the survivors was heart-wrenching."
Relief efforts
'We are trying to do a lot of relief work...'
Sood elaborated on the relief work being done by his team.
"We are trying to do a lot of relief work for them, from arranging food supplies, medical help, to shelters. We have been to many camps, met families."
"The situation on the ground is not good. All the relief camps are full of heartbroken people, especially Nuwakot."
Long-term support
Long-term support to be provided by Sood's foundation
Sood also spoke about the long-term support his foundation plans to provide. He said, "We will make sure that not only this month but also in coming months, the relief keeps coming."
The floods were caused by a massive ice and rock collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26.
As of Tuesday, over 1,000 people have died, and around 4,000 are still missing, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.
Past initiatives
Sood's past humanitarian efforts
The Dabangg actor shared images from his visit online, too.
This initiative is yet another example of Sood's unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes.
He received widespread praise for arranging transport for thousands of stranded migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His past initiatives also include organizing relief work during the 2025 Punjab floods and providing free accommodation to travelers stranded in Dubai during flight disruptions caused by Middle East tensions in March.