Sonu Sood to Shah Rukh Khan: Flood relief by celebrities

Here's how other celebs are helping

Sonu Sood set up a helpline through his foundation, with his sister Malvika on the ground delivering aid.

Satinder Sartaaj is bringing food and cattle feed to spots like Ajnala and Ferozepur.

Karan Aujla arranged rescue boats; Gippy Grewal is sending cattle feed; Babbu Mann is helping locally too.

Randeep Hooda called the situation "heartbreaking" while joining relief work, and both Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt used social media to urge more people to pitch in.