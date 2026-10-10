Sony drops playful ad for 'The social reckoning' mocking Zuckerberg
Sony Pictures just dropped a playful ad for its new film, The Social Reckoning, poking fun at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The promo features Jeremy Strong as Zuckerberg with lines like "Mark Zuckerberg will LOVE The Social Reckoning (sic)." and "Instagram doesn't fact-check most ads. Why should we? (sic)." (a lighthearted swipe at Meta's approach to content moderation).
'The Social Reckoning' spotlights Facebook controversies
The Social Reckoning is a companion piece to the original and spotlights Facebook's later controversies.
It covers whistleblower Frances Haugen's revelations about how Facebook handled harmful content, with Mikey Madison playing Haugen and Jeremy Allen White as journalist Jeff Horwitz.
Cleverly posted on Instagram itself, the promo ties right into the film's focus on social media ethics and accountability.