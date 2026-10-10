Sony drops playful ad for 'The social reckoning' mocking Zuckerberg

Sony Pictures just dropped a playful ad for its new film, The Social Reckoning, poking fun at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The promo features Jeremy Strong as Zuckerberg with lines like "Mark Zuckerberg will LOVE The Social Reckoning (sic)." and "Instagram doesn't fact-check most ads. Why should we? (sic)." (a lighthearted swipe at Meta's approach to content moderation).