Sony Kaur shuts down dating rumors with Talwiinder as Disha Patani sparks buzz
Model Sony Kaur has set the record straight—she's not dating Punjabi singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu.
Addressing recent rumors (especially after Sidhu was linked to Bollywood star Disha Patani), Kaur shared on Instagram that she only ever had a brief, casual conversation in a social setting and doesn't want her name mixed up in his personal life, especially over 15 years in modeling.
What's going on with Disha Patani and Talwiinder?
Patani and Sidhu kicked off dating chatter when they showed up together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding in Udaipur.
Fans took notice when a video surfaced of them holding hands—plus, Sidhu ditched his usual mask for once.
The two were also seen traveling together at the airport, adding fuel to the romance rumors.
Past relationships and social media warnings
Patani previously dated Tiger Shroff, and was also rumored to be close to Aleksandar Alex Ilic.
Meanwhile, amid the rumors, Kaur posted a cryptic Instagram story about being careful who you trust: "It's not only HIV and STIs, people are also carrying curses and bad luck."