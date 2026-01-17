Sony Kaur shuts down dating rumors with Talwiinder as Disha Patani sparks buzz

What's going on with Disha Patani and Talwiinder?

Patani and Sidhu kicked off dating chatter when they showed up together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding in Udaipur.

Fans took notice when a video surfaced of them holding hands—plus, Sidhu ditched his usual mask for once.

The two were also seen traveling together at the airport, adding fuel to the romance rumors.