Sony LIV premieres 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' Nov 13 with Tripathi Hydari

This is the first time Tripathi and Hydari are sharing screen space, playing down-to-earth characters in a relatable setting.

Tripathi shared that the film's charm is in its simplicity and family humor, while Hydari loved her quirky role.

Produced by Vinod and Kamlesh Bhanushali, with Ali Abbas Zafar as creative producer, it's set to be an easy watch for anyone looking for something light this festive season.