Sony LIV premieres 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' Nov 13 with Tripathi Hydari
Entertainment
Sony LIV is bringing a new family film, Parivarik ManuRanjan, premiering November 13.
Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari and directed by Varun V Sharma, the movie blends family drama, romance, and comedy, just in time for post-Diwali chill sessions.
The teaser hints at a heartfelt story about everyday family life.
Bhanushali duo produce 'Parivarik ManuRanjan'
This is the first time Tripathi and Hydari are sharing screen space, playing down-to-earth characters in a relatable setting.
Tripathi shared that the film's charm is in its simplicity and family humor, while Hydari loved her quirky role.
Produced by Vinod and Kamlesh Bhanushali, with Ali Abbas Zafar as creative producer, it's set to be an easy watch for anyone looking for something light this festive season.