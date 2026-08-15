Sony Pictures Networks India to launch Sony VIZHA this October
Sony Pictures Networks India is launching Sony VIZHA, its first Tamil general entertainment channel, this October.
Expect a mix of original fiction, global reality shows, movies, and major TV moments, all available on both TV and digital.
The name and logo dropped on August 15 during an Independence Day event where kids performed Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu.
Sony VIZHA logo reflects Tamil celebration
According to Rajaraman Sundaram, SPNI's chief content officer for the South region, Sony VIZHA is all about stories rooted in Tamil culture and values and reflects the confidence and curiosity of a new generation of Tamil viewers.
Vizha means celebration, which sums up the vibe: a celebration of Tamil stories, talent, music, family, aspiration and popular entertainment.
The logo blends festive yellow (think turmeric and marigold) with electric blue for a fresh look that connects emotionally with viewers while keeping things current.