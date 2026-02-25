Sony rebooting Spider-Man spinoff universe after Morbius, Madame Web failures
Entertainment
Sony Pictures is officially rebooting its Spider-Man spinoff universe after recent films like Madame Web and Morbius didn't do well at the box office.
CEO Tom Rothman says the next chapter will feature new people and a fresh cast, aiming to give these stories a real second chance.
Meanwhile, here's what else is happening in Spidey-verse
Even with these setbacks, Sony's partnership with Marvel Studios is still going strong—Rothman called it "a true win-win deal."
That team-up brought us Tom Holland's Spider-Man alongside Iron Man, and their last film made $1.9 billion globally.
Plus, more Spidey content is on the way: a live-action Spider-Noir series is in development, and an animated Beyond the Spider-Verse movie is planned.