Sony releases 'The Social Reckoning' teaser with Strong as Zuckerberg
Sony just dropped the teaser for The Social Reckoning, the follow-up to 2010's The Social Network.
This time, Jeremy Strong steps into Mark Zuckerberg's shoes, with the film digging into Facebook's real-world impact and recent controversies.
One standout moment shows Strong's Zuckerberg gearing up for a Congressional hearing, calling himself a "free speech absolutist."
'The Social Reckoning' centers on whistleblower
Inspired by The Facebook Files investigation, the movie centers on an engineer-turned-whistleblower who exposes company secrets to a journalist.
Alongside Strong, you'll see Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, and Bill Burr.
Writer-director Aaron Sorkin returns for this sequel and summed it up at CinemaCon: "There isn't a life that Facebook's algorithm hasn't touched, and that influence has shaped everything. So it's time to say more,"