Sony releases 'The Social Reckoning' teaser with Strong as Zuckerberg

'The Social Reckoning' centers on whistleblower

Inspired by The Facebook Files investigation, the movie centers on an engineer-turned-whistleblower who exposes company secrets to a journalist.

Alongside Strong, you'll see Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, and Bill Burr.

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin returns for this sequel and summed it up at CinemaCon: "There isn't a life that Facebook's algorithm hasn't touched, and that influence has shaped everything. So it's time to say more,"