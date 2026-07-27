Sony taps Shetty leading 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Indian promo
Sony Pictures has tapped Kannada star Rishab Shetty to lead the Indian promo for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the first time an Indian actor has headlined a Spider-Man film's marketing.
In a heartfelt video, Shetty reflects on Peter Parker's struggles and sacrifices in No Way Home, highlighting themes like loneliness, sacrifice, and sense of responsibility.
'Brand New Day' releases July 30
Brand New Day picks up right after No Way Home, with Tom Holland's Parker navigating life in New York while still saving the day.
The movie drops July 30 and will be available in English plus five Indian languages (Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam) to connect with regional fans.
With strong buzz in India and advance bookings looking promising, teaming up with Shetty could give the film an extra boost at the box office.