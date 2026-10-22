Sony to roll out Tiwari's 'Ramayana' to 59,000 screens
Entertainment
Big news for movie lovers: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana could reach more than 59,000 cinema screens worldwide: around 50,000 overseas and 9,000 in India.
During Dussehra festivities, along with new music featuring Yash as Ravana, Sony Pictures will handle the film's global rollout.
Kapoor Pallavi and Yash lead 'Ramayana'
The epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
Produced by Namit Malhotra on a reported budget of around $500 million for both parts, the film also brings together AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer for its soundtrack (released October 21).
Part one lands in theaters worldwide on November 5, 2026; part two follows in 2027.