Sood urges Bollywood to value storytelling after 'Hanuman Ansh' ₹222cr

Sonu Sood is urging Bollywood to focus more on strong storytelling after the surprise box office hit Hanuman Ansh.

The film, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has earned ₹222 crore in just 39 days.

Sood told NDTV, "I am very happy that a film like Hanuman Ansh is doing so well. Apart from the blessings, it also proves that it's not about budgets, faces or actors or the marketing. It's about the content that works, something that connects with the soul."