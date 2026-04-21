Ayushmann-Sharvari's 'Yeh Prem...': Sooraj Barjatya announces November 2026 release
What's the story
Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, will hit the big screen on November 27, 2026. The film is a collaboration between Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. This marks Barjatya's return to direction after his National Award-winning film Uunchai. The movie will also see the return of Rajshri's beloved character Prem after a hiatus, with Khurrana stepping into the iconic role for the first time.
Director's return
Barjatya reunites with composer Himesh Reshammiya after 12 years
Yeh Prem Mol Liya also marks Barjatya's reunion with composer Himesh Reshammiya after 12 years. Their last collaboration was on the hit album of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The film is being touted as a big-screen family entertainer and will be released in theaters worldwide this November. This signals Rajshri Productions's return to its roots of relationship-driven cinema anchored in music and family values.
Actor's anticipation
Khurrana on working with Barjatya
Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Khurrana had expressed his excitement about working with Barjatya. He said, "It was a part of my bucket list to work with sir." "He's a very noble man. I touch his feet whenever I meet him. He gives that kind of a vibe, and I want to give that energy back to him as a student of cinema."
Director's sentiment
'YPML' director on his nervousness ahead of shoot
Meanwhile, in an interview with PTI, Barjatya said he was a bit "nervous" as the shoot approached. "I have this nervousness before the shoot of every film. This has been there even when I made my first film, Maine Pyar Kiya; it's still the same." "As a creator, it's not about how much box office (numbers) it will do; it's about whether you're able to connect or not with that thought or scene."