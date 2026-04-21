Ayushmann-Sharvari's 'Yeh Prem...': Sooraj Barjatya announces November 2026 release  

Sooraj Barjatya 's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, will hit the big screen on November 27, 2026. The film is a collaboration between Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. This marks Barjatya's return to direction after his National Award-winning film Uunchai. The movie will also see the return of Rajshri's beloved character Prem after a hiatus, with Khurrana stepping into the iconic role for the first time.

Director's return Barjatya reunites with composer Himesh Reshammiya after 12 years Yeh Prem Mol Liya also marks Barjatya's reunion with composer Himesh Reshammiya after 12 years. Their last collaboration was on the hit album of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The film is being touted as a big-screen family entertainer and will be released in theaters worldwide this November. This signals Rajshri Productions's return to its roots of relationship-driven cinema anchored in music and family values.

Actor's anticipation Khurrana on working with Barjatya Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Khurrana had expressed his excitement about working with Barjatya. He said, "It was a part of my bucket list to work with sir." "He's a very noble man. I touch his feet whenever I meet him. He gives that kind of a vibe, and I want to give that energy back to him as a student of cinema."

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