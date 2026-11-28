Barjatya shared, "I try to watch as much as I can."

"I found Dhurandhar beautiful. It is one of the most perfectly made films, and I thought Aditya Dhar did a wonderful job."

He added, "I also love Badhaai Ho. It has one of the most beautiful climaxes, where something as simple as the birth of a child can evoke such deep emotions."

He admitted family and emotional stories are his "weakness."