Sooraj Barjatya praises 'perfectly made' 'Dhurandhar,' 'beautiful' 'Badhaai Ho'
What's the story
Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya recently praised Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho. In an interview with Variety India, he called Dhurandhar "one of the most perfectly made films." He also revealed that he has messaged Sharma "several times" about Badhaai Ho.
Praise
'It has one of the most beautiful climaxes'
Barjatya shared, "I try to watch as much as I can."
"I found Dhurandhar beautiful. It is one of the most perfectly made films, and I thought Aditya Dhar did a wonderful job."
He added, "I also love Badhaai Ho. It has one of the most beautiful climaxes, where something as simple as the birth of a child can evoke such deep emotions."
He admitted family and emotional stories are his "weakness."
Audience engagement
'Always present at the theater for the first show'
Barjatya revealed that he always attends the first show of his movies in theaters.
"I am always present at the theater for the first show because I want to experience the audience's energy," Barjatya said.
"These are people who have actually paid for their tickets and come to watch the film."
He also revealed, "Every time, the audience has surprised me. I have often expected one kind of reaction and received something completely different."
Footfalls
'These films sometimes take a little time to build'
He emphasized, "For me, the first day is about understanding the energy. But with family films, what really matters is the Monday."
"These films sometimes take a little time to build because families plan their outings and audiences come in gradually."
"I am not overly concerned about the opening."
Meanwhile, the director's latest offering, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.
It was released on Friday.