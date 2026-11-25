Sooraj Barjatya says he 'let down' Hrithik-Kareena with THIS movie
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya recently reflected on his 2003 film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. The film, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was a departure from Barjatya's usual style. The director believes it taught him invaluable lessons about sticking to his creative vision.
Director's insight
'I made that film according to the way I thought...'
Barjatya told Variety India, "I had Hrithik, Abhishek, Kareena, and I felt that I had let them down in a big way."
"I made that film according to the way I thought the commercial demands of the time were moving. But it became my biggest teacher."
"It taught me that I should do what I know and what I genuinely like."
Cultural impact
'I see younger audiences discovering the film...'
Barjatya is thrilled to see a resurgence of interest in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon among younger viewers.
He said, "When I see younger audiences discovering the film and enjoying it, I feel very happy."
"It has found its own audience and its own place in popular culture."
Meanwhile, Barjatya's next film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, is set to release on Friday.