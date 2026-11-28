Sooraj Barjatya reveals he once threw his mic at Abhishek-Kareena
What's the story
Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, known for his gentle demeanor, recently shared an incident when he lost his temper on the sets of Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan on his podcast, he recalled how actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's playful antics led to his outburst. "It was Abhishek and Kareena. They are lovely people; I am very fond of them, but they both were very naughty."
Director's dilemma
'They kept joking around, and we all know what...'
Barjatya further explained his frustration, saying, "Whenever they used to meet on set, I wouldn't get a single rehearsal."
"They kept joking around, and we all know what a great prankster Abhishek is."
"At that time, I hadn't even got proper sleep and time was running out, so I threw my mic at them."
Despite this incident, he fondly remembered both actors as lovely people.
Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon was released in 2003 and also starred Hrithik Roshan.
Film's journey
More about 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon'
Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon told the story of Sanjana (Kapoor Khan), a woman caught in a love triangle between two men, Prem Kishen Mathur (Roshan) and Prem Kumar (Bachchan).
Despite its star-studded cast, including Reema Lagoo, Pankaj Kapur, and Himani Shivpuri, the film received mixed reviews and failed to perform well at the box office.
Box office update
Meanwhile, know more about Barjatya's latest release
Barjatya's latest film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, opened to a slow start and mixed reviews.
The drama tells the story of a struggling musician (Khurrana) who falls in love with Purva (Sharvari) at a railway station and proposes marriage.
However, she has one condition: she won't leave her family to move into his home as convention dictates.
The film collected around ₹4 crore at the box office on its first day.