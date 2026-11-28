Barjatya further explained his frustration, saying, "Whenever they used to meet on set, I wouldn't get a single rehearsal."

"They kept joking around, and we all know what a great prankster Abhishek is."

"At that time, I hadn't even got proper sleep and time was running out, so I threw my mic at them."

Despite this incident, he fondly remembered both actors as lovely people.

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon was released in 2003 and also starred Hrithik Roshan.