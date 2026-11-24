Sooraj Barjatya reveals why 'Prem Ki Shaadi' is delayed
What's the story
Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, currently gearing up for the release of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, has shared an update on his much-anticipated film with Salman Khan, Prem Ki Shaadi. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, he said, "Abhi thoda sa wakt aur hai kyunki thoda aur mujhe kuch cheezein polish karni hai."
Film details
Barjatya had previously announced film title
Barjatya had confirmed his plans for another film with Khan during a screening of Uunchai in Mumbai in 2022.
He also revealed that he had registered the title Prem Ki Shaadi, after which Khan announced the film's name.
However, there has been no fresh update on the movie lately.
Meanwhile, Khan is gearing up for the release of Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi, releasing on December 4.
Professional bond
Director's long-standing collaboration with Khan
Barjatya and Khan share a long-standing professional relationship. The actor's rise to stardom began with Barjatya's 1989 romantic drama Maine Pyar Kiya, which also starred Bhagyashree.
They have since delivered several memorable films together, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).
Their next project has understandably created a lot of excitement among fans.
Upcoming release
Everything to know about 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
Meanwhile, Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya is set to hit theaters on November 27.
The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem opposite Sharvari.
It also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, and Shaad Randhawa in key roles.
The film has already sparked comparisons with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani since its trailer was released.