Barjatya had confirmed his plans for another film with Khan during a screening of Uunchai in Mumbai in 2022.

He also revealed that he had registered the title Prem Ki Shaadi, after which Khan announced the film's name.

However, there has been no fresh update on the movie lately.

Meanwhile, Khan is gearing up for the release of Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi, releasing on December 4.