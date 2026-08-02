Jiah Khan case: Sooraj Pancholi pens note about his 'innocence'
What's the story
Actor Sooraj Pancholi has taken to Instagram to express his frustration over the "unanswered" tag associated with actor Jiah Khan's death, despite his acquittal. In a lengthy emotional post, he revealed that he has been fighting for 14 years to prove his innocence. He questioned what more needs to be answered when the case was already decided by the court on factual grounds.
Emotional post
'I was too young to understand...'
Pancholi's post read, "I was only 20 years old when this unfortunate incident happened. I had known her for barely four months, and I had no idea what she may have been going through internally."
"At that age, I was too young to understand that someone could be carrying so much. What followed changed my life forever."
"I spent the next 14 years fighting to prove my innocence. Those were the years when I should have been building my life."
Legal battle
Pancholi opens up on mental burden
Pancholi further wrote, "Instead, I lived under the weight of a trial that consumed my twenties and a large part of my thirties. Only I know what I carried in my mind and in my heart every single day."
"Just because I have chosen to remain silent all these years doesn't give anyone the right to write whatever they want."
Judicial faith
'Don't know what more I can do'
Pancholi wrote, "The court of law was the only place where I could prove my innocence. I put my faith in the judicial process, and after 14 years, I was acquitted."
"If even after that people still choose to judge me and hold me guilty, I honestly don't know what more I can do."
The actor also asked media outlets to clarify what they believe remains "unanswered" in his case.
Respect and fairness
He also revealed why he never spoke about Khan publicly
Pancholi also revealed that he never spoke publicly about Khan's personal traumas or struggles in life out of respect for her privacy.
He said, "I chose to protect her privacy despite everything I have been through. I only ask for the same fairness and respect in return."
"All I ask is that you approach this with honesty, responsibility, sensitivity, and professionalism."
Case background
All about the case
To recall, Khan was found dead in her Mumbai apartment on June 3, 2013. While the case was initially ruled as a suicide, Khan's mother alleged murder.
Pancholi, who was reportedly her boyfriend at the time, was accused of abetment to suicide but was acquitted in April 2023 by a special CBI court.