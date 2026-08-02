Jiah Khan case: Sooraj Pancholi pens note about his 'innocence'

Pancholi's post read, "I was only 20 years old when this unfortunate incident happened. I had known her for barely four months, and I had no idea what she may have been going through internally."

"At that age, I was too young to understand that someone could be carrying so much. What followed changed my life forever."

"I spent the next 14 years fighting to prove my innocence. Those were the years when I should have been building my life."