Soori and Suhas's 'Mandaadi' grosses ₹64.25 cr in 8 days

Most of Mandaadi's box office haul came from Tamil Nadu (₹45.50 crore), with solid numbers from Telugu-speaking states (₹11.25 crore) and Karnataka (₹5 crore).

The rest came from other parts of India, showing it's connecting with fans beyond just its home turf.

With its engaging story and standout performances, Mandaadi looks set to keep pulling in audiences as it heads into week two.