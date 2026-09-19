Soori praises Sanjay's storytelling and humility at 'Sigma' launch
At the Sigma trailer and audio launch, actor Soori praised director Jason Sanjay's down-to-earth attitude and impressive storytelling.
He shared how Jason spent two-and-a-half hours walking him through the script, an experience he compared to chatting with his own father, Vijay.
Soori said Jason's humility truly stood out.
Sanjay thanks family, confirms 'Heist' debut
Jason took a moment to thank his family, including his dad Vijay, the Chief Minister today, for backing his dreams, and gave a special shoutout to his uncle Sanjeev for encouraging him to direct after college. He hinted at collaborating in the future.
Sigma, produced by Lyca Productions and starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, is set for an October 2 release.
Plus, Jason's next film Heist will be his directorial debut in the upcoming Tamil-Telugu action-adventure, so there's more on the way!