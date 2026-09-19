Soori praises Sanjay's storytelling and humility at 'Sigma' launch

Jason took a moment to thank his family, including his dad Vijay, the Chief Minister today, for backing his dreams, and gave a special shoutout to his uncle Sanjeev for encouraging him to direct after college. He hinted at collaborating in the future.

Sigma, produced by Lyca Productions and starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, is set for an October 2 release.

Plus, Jason's next film Heist will be his directorial debut in the upcoming Tamil-Telugu action-adventure, so there's more on the way!