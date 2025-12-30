Soori's 'Mandaadi' brings real sea adventure to the big screen

Why this film stands out

Filming wasn't easy: shooting on wind-powered boats meant no quick retakes, and a lost camera in October 2024 forced some scenes to be redone.

Still, the team kept it real—over 90% of the visuals are live-action with hardly any VFX.

With a strong technical crew and Mahima Nambiar in two different looks alongside Soori, Mandaadi promises a fresh take on sports drama for anyone looking for something bold and different.