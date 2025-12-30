Next Article
Soori's 'Mandaadi' brings real sea adventure to the big screen
Entertainment
Mandaadi, an upcoming Tamil sports action drama, takes authenticity seriously—actor Soori performs his own risky sea stunts using real sailboats.
Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi and produced by Elred Kumar, the film is being dubbed in Telugu and Hindi.
Why this film stands out
Filming wasn't easy: shooting on wind-powered boats meant no quick retakes, and a lost camera in October 2024 forced some scenes to be redone.
Still, the team kept it real—over 90% of the visuals are live-action with hardly any VFX.
With a strong technical crew and Mahima Nambiar in two different looks alongside Soori, Mandaadi promises a fresh take on sports drama for anyone looking for something bold and different.