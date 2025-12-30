Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch breaks records in Malaysia
Vijay's Jana Nayagan audio launch made history, drawing a crowd estimated between 75,000 and 85,000 fans to Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Jalil National Stadium on December 27.
The event set a new record for the largest Tamil film audio launch outside India, earning an official entry in the Malaysia Book of Records.
A heartfelt send-off and live music moments
Vijay got emotional as he bid farewell to acting, telling fans, "I entered cinema expecting to build a sand house, but you provided me with a palace."
He also hinted at making waves in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.
The night featured special performances from his mother Shobha and composer Anirudh Ravichander.
Big numbers before release
Jana Nayagan has already pulled in over ₹325 crore before its release—thanks to strong overseas sales, streaming deals, and audio rights.
Directed by H Vinoth, it hits theaters on January 9, 2026, going head-to-head with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi.