Sophie Turner's 'Steal' drops on Prime Video this January

What's the story?

Created by Sotiris Nikias, Steal centers on robbers using high-tech prosthetics to storm the Lochmill Capital office and force Zara and Luke to move millions of pounds in pension funds.

The fallout brings MI5 into the mix and puts DCI Rhys under pressure as he investigates.

The show is directed by Sam Miller and Hettie Macdonald, with Greg Brenman and Rebecca de Souza executive producing.