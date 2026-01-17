Sophie Turner's 'Steal' drops on Prime Video this January
Entertainment
Sophie Turner is back in action with Steal, a new six-episode thriller landing on Amazon Prime Video January 21, 2026.
Set in London, the series follows Zara (Turner) and her coworker Luke (Archie Madekwe) as they get caught up in a high-stakes pension fund heist.
Jacob Fortune-Lloyd joins as DCI Rhys, a detective with his own struggles.
What's the story?
Created by Sotiris Nikias, Steal centers on robbers using high-tech prosthetics to storm the Lochmill Capital office and force Zara and Luke to move millions of pounds in pension funds.
The fallout brings MI5 into the mix and puts DCI Rhys under pressure as he investigates.
The show is directed by Sam Miller and Hettie Macdonald, with Greg Brenman and Rebecca de Souza executive producing.