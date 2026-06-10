Sorkin drops 'The Social Reckoning' trailer including Haugen's leaked documents Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

Aaron Sorkin just dropped the trailer for The Social Reckoning, his follow-up to The Social Network. This time, the story dives into Facebook's real-life controversies, including whistleblower Frances Haugen's leaked documents.

Jeremy Strong steps in as Mark Zuckerberg, seen gearing up for a tense congressional hearing and saying, "I'm not two years out of a dorm room any more," while doubling down on being a "free speech absolutist."