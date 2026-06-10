Sorkin drops 'The Social Reckoning' trailer including Haugen's leaked documents
Aaron Sorkin just dropped the trailer for The Social Reckoning, his follow-up to The Social Network. This time, the story dives into Facebook's real-life controversies, including whistleblower Frances Haugen's leaked documents.
Jeremy Strong steps in as Mark Zuckerberg, seen gearing up for a tense congressional hearing and saying, "I'm not two years out of a dorm room any more," while doubling down on being a "free speech absolutist."
Strong praises 'The Social Reckoning' script
The film features Mikey Madison as Haugen and Jeremy Allen White as journalist Jeff Horwitz, with Wunmi Mosaku, Bill Burr, and Betty Gilpin rounding out the cast.
Strong calls the script "It's one of the great scripts I've ever read,".
Written and directed by Sorkin (who won an Oscar for The Social Network), The Social Reckoning hits theaters October 9, 2026.