'South Park' S29 premieres with new song and Trump cameo

The premiere episode of South America introduced viewers to the renamed town with a new theme song.

The storyline revolved around the beloved characters, Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, who have developed an obsession with e-bikes.

However, their enthusiasm sparks a conflict with the parents of South America who form their own biker gang in response.

As is tradition, Kenny meets an untimely death when his e-bike explodes, prompting the town to outlaw e-bikes and sell "South America Strong" T-shirts.