'South Park' Season 29 premiere date revealed

The iconic animated series, South Park , is returning for its 29th season on September 16, 2026. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced the premiere date during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! . The duo also spoke about the creative fatigue they have been experiencing due to their relentless political satire. Fans are eager to see if the show will continue its political focus or if it will shift toward more general comedy and cultural commentary.

Release schedule 'South Park' new season release schedule The upcoming season will follow a bi-weekly release schedule, with episodes dropping every two weeks. The first episode will premiere on September 16, followed by new episodes on September 30, October 14, October 28, November 11, and November 25. This staggered release strategy is in line with the show's unique production process, which has been part of South Park's identity over the years.

Streaming agreement Streaming deal with Paramount+ guarantees more episodes until 2030 The new season of South Park also comes with a massive streaming deal with Paramount+. The deal, reportedly worth nearly $1.5 billion, guarantees several more seasons until 2030. It is expected to deliver 10 new episodes each year and eliminate uncertainty about the show's future. Before this agreement, Parker and Stone had expressed their anger over corporate restructuring and streaming-rights issues involving Paramount and Skydance.

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